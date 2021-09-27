27th September 2021
Former Bakasoro’s party, SSNMC gets new chairman

Author: Stephen Chot | Published: 1 min ago

The newly elected chairman for the South Sudan National Movement for Change, Moro Isaac Genesio - credit Stephen Chot | Eye Radio | Sept 25, 2021

The South Sudan National Movement for Change has elected Moro Isaac Genesio as new leader of the party.

Moro replaces Former Chairman Bangasi Joseph Bakasoro who rejoined the SPLM Party in July this year.

Moro, who is also the Minister for Local Government, Central Equatoria State was unanimously declared the new chair in an extra-ordinary party convention which was organized in Juba on Saturday.

Speaking during the event, Moro pledges to work collegially to attain the visions and the will of the party.

He reiterates calls for a collective implementation of the Revitalized peace Agreement.

“The people have decided they have spoken so clearly and democracy has prevailed with open heart. I accepted the responsibility to lead this organization – South Sudan National Movement for Change with great vision, mission and objective,” the new chairman said.

“I thank you all, I am please to reunited and corporate with all members of the party in diversity with usually support I believe we shall move this organization to new appropriate level.’’

The event was attended by members of the party drawn from 9 states including Ruweng Administrative Area.

South Sudan national moment for change is one of nine parties under the umbrella of SSOA that negotiated and signed the revitalized peace deal in 2018 in Addis Ababa

It was formed in January 2017 by the current minister of labor and former Governor of western Equatoria state Joseph Bakosora.

27th September 2021

