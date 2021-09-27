3 killed at home in Nzara

At least three people are reported killed in an attack Nzara County, Western Equatoria State.

The incident reportedly took place in Sakuri Boma on Saturday night.

One of the victims has been identified as the father of Yambio town mayor, John Singira.

According to the police inspector in the area, a gunman attacked the house of Singira and shot him dead.

“Unknown gunmen attacked and killed person identified as Singira, about 62 years old,” Michael Zachariah told Eye Radio on Sunday.

The others are the wife of the former commissioner of defunct Sakure County and her 3-year-old daughter.

The motive behind the attack is unclear.

But Michael Zakaria said police have arrested a suspect and is under investigations.