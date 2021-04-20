Activist disappointed by failure to reconstitute parliament

An activist has expressed disappointment over the presidency’s failure to honor its commitment to reconstitute the parliament as communicated last week.

The chairperson of the National Transitional Committee had said President Salva Kiir would make the announcement following a meeting with the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar on Monday.

Tut Gatluak disclosed that all the peace parties had submitted the list of their nominees for the president to make the appointments for some of the states.

But the week ended without the reconstitution of the national or state legislatures.

South Sudan still doesn’t have a parliament despite the formation of the executive branch of government in February 2020.

According to Edmond Yakani, who heads the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, the parties have consistently lied about their commitment to important provisions of the agreement.

He cited the failure to graduate unified forces and initiate economic reforms, including the establishment of the Hybrid court, among others.

“It is a clear demonstration of a clear lack of will to deliver the agreement. So clearly the indication that they are sending to the citizen is that they are not committed to implementing the agreement,” Yakani argued.

The parties are supposed to reconstitute the legislatures to include new appointees following the signing of the revitalized peace deal.

The reconstituted national parliament should have been in place to support the revitalized peace deal and enact legislations that enables and assists the transitional processes, including reforms.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter