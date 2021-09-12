12th September 2021
Cabinet approves amendment for security bills

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

South Sudan Info.Min. and RTGoNU spokesperson, Michael Makuei talks to Eye Radio in Juba -October 23, 2020 | Credit| Lou Nelson/Eye Radio

The Council of Ministers has approved three security bills to adapt to the resolutions of the revitalized peace agreement.

The bills passed include the Prisons Service Act 2011, SPLA Act 2009, Fire Brigade and Police Service Act 2009.

According to the revitalized peace deal, the National Constitutional Amendment Committee shall review and complete amendments to relevant national security legislations to bring their provisions into conformity with the agreement.

Michael Makuei is the Minister of Information and government’s spokesperson.

He says the the changes are made to adapt to the international standards.

“The Prisons Service Bill to read as the Correctional Service, the SPLA Act, as SSPDF Act and also the Police Act to continue as the National Police Service Act and the Fire brigade to be named as the civil Defense Service”, Makuei was speaking on Friday after the Council of Ministers regular meeting in Juba.

He stated that the ministry of Justice has been directed to finalize on the bills and prepare them for presentation at the transitional legislative assembly.

The bills were drafted in 2019.

12th September 2021

