Church rejects CES Governor’s expropriation order

A church in Juba is calling on the Governor of Central Equatoria State to revoke a decree seizing a clerical land to the state.

On Tuesday, Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony issued Gubernatorial Order No.34/2021 for the Expropriation of Plot No.01 BK 3rd Class Hai Malakal Area from the Pentecostal Church for the Public Interests.

The decree directs the State Ministry of Housing, Lands and Public Utilities to compensate the Pentecostal Church for the expropriated plot with another plot.

It also requests the church to hand over the papers of the piece of land commonly known as Medan Zahara.

In response, the SPC described the decree as illegal and unconstitutional disrespect to Christianity.

The clerics accused some unnamed individuals siding with Governor Adil, whom they say have been in dispute with the church since 2009.

Dr. Isaiah Majok Dau is the Bishop of the Sudan Pentecostal Church.

“This decree in our view is illegal, heavy-handed, unconstitutional, misguided, ungodly and disobedient to laws of God and the law of our land”, Bishop Isaiah told reporters in Juba on Friday.

He reiterated their commitment to continue seeking judicial proceedings to retain the land in dispute.

“Consequently, we will use all means available legal, social and other means including protests so that our land and our right as respected”, Isaiah says.

In 2009, the church sued the ministry of housing and physical infrastructure and public utilities in a court case the church won in 2018.

According to the Land Act of 2009, the procedure for expropriation shall be based on consultative process with communities or individuals concerned prior to conception of the expropriation.

It says a public hearing may be carried out before expropriation for the public purpose for a large scale development.

The History of the acquisition of the ownership shall be considered, whether community, individual or private, thereafter.

