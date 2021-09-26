26th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | States   |   Church rejects CES Governor’s expropriation order

Church rejects CES Governor’s expropriation order

Author: Gale Moses | Published: 4 hours ago

Etihad FC Juba preparing for a match at Medan Zahara. Photo credit: Ethihad Fc Facebook Page.

A church in Juba is calling on the Governor of Central Equatoria State to revoke a decree seizing a clerical land to the state.

On Tuesday, Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony issued Gubernatorial Order No.34/2021 for the Expropriation of Plot No.01 BK 3rd Class Hai Malakal Area from the Pentecostal Church for the Public Interests.

The decree directs the State Ministry of Housing, Lands and Public Utilities to compensate the Pentecostal Church for the expropriated plot with another plot.

It also requests the church to hand over the papers of the piece of land commonly known as Medan Zahara.

In response, the SPC described the decree as illegal and unconstitutional disrespect to Christianity.

The clerics accused some unnamed individuals siding with Governor Adil, whom they say have been in dispute with the church since 2009.

Dr. Isaiah Majok Dau is the Bishop of the Sudan Pentecostal Church.

“This decree in our view is illegal, heavy-handed, unconstitutional, misguided, ungodly and disobedient to laws of God and the law of our land”, Bishop Isaiah told reporters in Juba on Friday.

He reiterated their commitment to continue seeking judicial proceedings to retain the land in dispute.

“Consequently, we will use all means available legal, social and other means including protests so that our land and our right as respected”, Isaiah says.

In 2009, the church sued the ministry of housing and physical infrastructure and public utilities in a court case the church won in 2018.

According to the Land Act of 2009, the procedure for expropriation shall be based on consultative process with communities or individuals concerned prior to conception of the expropriation.

It says a public hearing may be carried out before expropriation for the public purpose for a large scale development.

The History of the acquisition of the ownership shall be considered, whether community, individual or private, thereafter.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 17:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Army general kidnaps, holds in-law hostage 1

Army general kidnaps, holds in-law hostage

Published Friday, September 24, 2021

Gov’t halts Juba-Nimule road repair works 2

Gov’t halts Juba-Nimule road repair works

Published Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Govt urged to close Kampala and Christian Universities in Juba 3

Govt urged to close Kampala and Christian Universities in Juba

Published Friday, September 24, 2021

Kuel Aguer’s health reportedly deteriorating 4

Kuel Aguer’s health reportedly deteriorating

Published Sunday, September 19, 2021

Truckers accuse gov’t of dishonoring deal 5

Truckers accuse gov’t of dishonoring deal

Published Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Church rejects CES Governor’s expropriation order

Published 4 hours ago

VP Nyandeng appeals for global intervention to S. Sudan floods

Published 5 hours ago

Radio Jonglei 95.9 back On-air

Published Saturday, September 25, 2021

Port Sudan protests disrupts S. Sudan oil flow

Published Saturday, September 25, 2021

Cabinet approves nearly 290 billion-pounds budget

Published Saturday, September 25, 2021

UN report: S. Sudan experiencing ‘alarming’ level of conflicts

Published Friday, September 24, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.