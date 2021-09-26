26th September 2021
VP Nyandeng appeals for global intervention to S. Sudan floods

Author: Elshiekh Chol | Published: 4 hours ago

VP Nyandeng speaking at the UNGA in New York on Friday. Photo credit: VP Office

The Vice President for Youth, Gender and Humanitarian Cluster has called on the International Community to help save the lives people affected by floods in the country.

According to the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs or UNOCHA, more than 5.5 million people are in need of a humanitarian assistance due to torrential rains in South Sudan.

Rebecca Nyadeng De-Mabior made the remarks while delivering her speech at the 76th session of United Nations General Assembly in New York, on Friday.

“we call upon members states to aggressively respond to the call for action to further cut emission if we are to avoid catastrophes situation that will be a defining moment for mankind”, she told delegates.

South Sudan is highly vulnerable to climate change, including flooding, droughts and, most recently, a locust infestation.

Long-term climate change, like a gradual increase in temperature, and short-term changes, like increased flooding, have indirect and interlinked implications for peace and security in South Sudan.

Every year, South Sudan experiences torrential rains and seasonal flooding, including disaster displacements.

The UN refugee agency says an estimated 380,000 people have been affected by flooding in six states since May, with Jonglei and Unity the most affected.

