Juba court adjourns case against Supreme Airlines to September 30

An advocate representing families of the victims of South Supreme airlines crash has said the court hearing has been postponed to Thursday next week.



In March, a commercial plane registered as HK 4274, belonging to businessman Ayii Duang Ayii killed at least 10 people after it crashed in the Pieri area in Uror County.

Officials said the plane that was returning to Juba via Yuai and Pibor took off but took a dive and crashed a few minutes later.

Those who died include two children, six women, and two pilots – a South Sudanese and Kenyan.

Two months later, the director of the South Supreme Airlines backtracked on his earlier pledge to compensate the victims of the Pieri plane crash.

Advocate Monyluak Alor Kuol of Liberty Advocates who represents the families says the case has been postponed to September 30.

“Eight passengers perished in the crush, so we petition the court asking for compensation and the other party of the airline was served with a sermon for today [Thursday],” Monyluak Alor said.

“They did not come, so the usual procedure in these cases is that if they have not come for the first day well they are given the benefit of doubt, So they are given another sermon.”

“We will come on Thursday exactly a week from now to receive their reply, if they still fail to show up then the court will proceed to hear our side.”

