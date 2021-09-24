24th September 2021
Rin orders probe into death of woman in military jail

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

Gen. Rin Tueny, Lakes State governor | Credit | Courtesy

The governor of Lakes state has directed the Commissioner of Yirol West to launch an investigation into the death of a woman in military detention facility.

According to the caretaker ministry of Information in the state, Governor Rin Tueny asked the commissioner to investigate the case and report back in a week.

Nyanon Marial Aguek took her life in a military facility in Yirol-West County.

She was detained after her fugitive son, Panther Makur killed someone during a cattle raid in the area four months ago.

As a result and a common practice in the state, the area Chief had Nyanon arrested and later transferred to a military detention.

On Thursday, after Eye Radio reported the incident, the governor summoned commissioner of Yirol West County, Andrew Acheng over the matter.

The caretaker minister of Information in the state, William Koji, told Eye Radio that the military governor gave the Commissioner one week to complete the investigation.

William Koji told Eye Radio that the military governor gave the Commissioner of Yirol-West one week to complete the investigation.

“In respond to the incident which happened in Yirol West County where a woman was arrested and committed suicide, the governor summons him [commissioner] and authorizes him to make sure that the case is well investigated,” William told Eye Radio on Friday.”

“They have to investigate the case why she was arrested and what pushed her to take a decision to hang herself. The report has to be brought to the governor within seven days.”

24th September 2021

