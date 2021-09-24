24th September 2021
Govt urged to close Kampala and Christian Universities in Juba

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Onyoti Odigo

The Ministry of Higher education has been advised to close unlicensed Kampala and Christian Universities in Juba.

 

According to the Chairman of the Economic Cluster sub-committee on non-oil revenues, Kampala and Christian University are not accredited and operating illegally.

Onyoti Adigo disclosed this on Thursday after meeting officials from the Ministry of Higher Education in Juba.

The minister asks the Ministry of Higher Education to shut down the two institutions to avoid them from awarding credentials to students that will not be recognized by South Sudan.

He called on the minister of the Higher Education, Gabriel Changson to work with the police to ensure the institution ceases operation, arguing that they are cheating on South Sudanese and violating the country’s laws.

“If a university like the Kampala University is not registered and it is still continuing operating in South Sudan, this is unbecoming,”

“First of all, they are violating the laws and regulations of the Republic of South Sudan and if they continue teaching our students their certificates will not be reorganized. They are cheating the students which is not good.”

“The ministry of higher education should take this seriously with the law enforcement agents to see that this institution ceases operation.”

Both the two higher learning institutions are privately owned.

The branch of Kampala University which is operating in South Sudan is an extension of the main campus based in Kampala, Uganda.

The University was established in South Sudan capital Juba in 2015

The South Sudan Christian University of science and technology with its main campus at Gudele Buwaba in Juba was established in 2010.

