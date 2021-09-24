24th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Uganda waives visa fees for S. Sudanese

Uganda waives visa fees for S. Sudanese

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

South Sudan Passport

The government of Uganda has waived visa fees for eligible South Sudanese nationals.

This was disclosed by the Ugandan Minister for East African Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga yesterday.

Kadaga says the waiver takes effect from the first of October this year.

She states that the decision to waive visa fees is premised on the decision by the heads of the state of the East African community made in 2016 to allow free movement of people as per the common market protocol.

While addressing Journalists yesterday in Kampala, Kadaga said South Sudan is expected to reciprocate within 30 days or else Uganda will reinstate the Visa restriction.

“Effected first of October this year, the right of free access to Uganda to the citizen of South Sudan will be implemented but it will be in a reciprocal basis,” the Ugandan Minister for East African Affairs said on Thursday.

“We have given them [the Republic of South Sudan] up to the 31st of October to comply and if they don’t we will reinstate the payment.”

The foreign ministry in South Sudan is yet to respond.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
About 50 South Sudanese refugees die at Mediterranean Sea 1

About 50 South Sudanese refugees die at Mediterranean Sea

Published Saturday, September 18, 2021

Gov’t halts Juba-Nimule road repair works 2

Gov’t halts Juba-Nimule road repair works

Published Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Kiir appoints new TNLA members 3

Kiir appoints new TNLA members

Published Friday, September 17, 2021

Army general kidnaps, holds in-law hostage 4

Army general kidnaps, holds in-law hostage

Published 6 hours ago

Kuel Aguer’s health reportedly deteriorating 5

Kuel Aguer’s health reportedly deteriorating

Published Sunday, September 19, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Rin orders probe into death of Yirol woman in military jail

Published 39 mins ago

Uganda waives visa fees for S. Sudanese

Published 4 hours ago

Army general kidnaps, holds in-law hostage

Published 6 hours ago

World Peace Day: Women use sports to promote unity amongst IDPs

Published 21 hours ago

Give room for free speech, Troika tells Juba

Published 22 hours ago

Meet Aluel, the youngest female truck driver in S. Sudan

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.