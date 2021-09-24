Uganda waives visa fees for S. Sudanese

The government of Uganda has waived visa fees for eligible South Sudanese nationals.

This was disclosed by the Ugandan Minister for East African Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga yesterday.

Kadaga says the waiver takes effect from the first of October this year.

She states that the decision to waive visa fees is premised on the decision by the heads of the state of the East African community made in 2016 to allow free movement of people as per the common market protocol.

While addressing Journalists yesterday in Kampala, Kadaga said South Sudan is expected to reciprocate within 30 days or else Uganda will reinstate the Visa restriction.

“Effected first of October this year, the right of free access to Uganda to the citizen of South Sudan will be implemented but it will be in a reciprocal basis,” the Ugandan Minister for East African Affairs said on Thursday.

“We have given them [the Republic of South Sudan] up to the 31st of October to comply and if they don’t we will reinstate the payment.”

The foreign ministry in South Sudan is yet to respond.

