24th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Justice | News   |   Army general kidnaps, holds in-law hostage

Army general kidnaps, holds in-law hostage

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

A recent selfie of Madhieu Marial, the chairperson of Lakes State Youth Union

A military general in Juba has allegedly kidnapped a youth leader over a ‘marital disagreement’.

The victim is Madhieu Marial, the chairperson of Lakes State Youth Union.

Brig.-Gen. Ayuen Nyok Riak – who works at the department of administration at South Sudan People’s Defense Force –  reportedly picked up the young man from his home in Juba on Monday night.

A member of the youth union told Eye Radio that the general is Marial’s in-law.

“He came with his five bodyguards and kidnapped him [Marial] and took him to a place called Langbaar in Bor,” Auston Anhiem told Eye Radio.

“We didn’t have information up to now about the matter, but the general is in-law to our chairperson, who married from the side of Ayuen.”

Anhiem called on the national government “to put more pressure” on the general to free the youth leader.

For his part, Bor Police spokesperson says he is not aware of the matter.

Daniel Majak, however, says the said general has no right to arrest anybody.

“If Ayuen Nyok Riak is actually a general, there is no any reason as to why he can arrest someone and take him to Langbaar while we don’t have any police station there,” he stated.

However, both military and political leaders are often accused of taking laws into their own hands.

Currently on air

12:00:00 - 12:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
About 50 South Sudanese refugees die at Mediterranean Sea 1

About 50 South Sudanese refugees die at Mediterranean Sea

Published Saturday, September 18, 2021

Gov’t halts Juba-Nimule road repair works 2

Gov’t halts Juba-Nimule road repair works

Published Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Kiir appoints new TNLA members 3

Kiir appoints new TNLA members

Published Friday, September 17, 2021

Kuel Aguer’s health reportedly deteriorating 4

Kuel Aguer’s health reportedly deteriorating

Published Sunday, September 19, 2021

Truckers accuse gov’t of dishonoring deal 5

Truckers accuse gov’t of dishonoring deal

Published Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Uganda waives visa fees for S. Sudanese

Published 2 hours ago

Army general kidnaps, holds in-law hostage

Published 4 hours ago

World Peace Day: Women use sports to promote unity amongst IDPs

Published 20 hours ago

Give room for free speech, Troika tells Juba

Published 21 hours ago

Meet Aluel, the youngest female truck driver in S. Sudan

Published 21 hours ago

Army ‘fuels’ Tambura ‘massacre’ – Sooka

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.