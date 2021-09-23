World Peace Day: Women use sports to promote unity amongst IDPs

Some displaced women at UN protection site in Juba have called for involvement of women in sport activities to promote peace, unity and diversity.

This was during the commemoration of International Day of Peace in the camp.

On Wednesday, a women’s football tournament was organized at the camp to commemorate the World Peace Day.

The event was organized by the Non-Violent Peace-force, an International peacekeeping organization based in the camp.

Some of the women who participated in the tournament expressed their excitement in an interview with Eye Radio.

A woman going by name Mama Mary told Eye radio that they are happy to be part of sport activities in the camp.

“This is the first day for women to play football here in the camp, we as the women protection are very happy to commemorate the international day of peace and we therefore pray for peace within ourselves, in the market, at water points, in our community and in our country South Sudan,” Mama Mary said.

Nyachaya Nhial Wuothkah who works for Nonviolent Peaceforce in the camp says the women football tournament signifies the power of sports in uniting different people.

“Today’s [Wednesday] occasion is all about commemorating the International peace day, which was yesterday, they are playing football among themselves,” said Nyachaya.

“They are not from one ethnic group, we also have another South Sudanese minority in the POC. That’s to say that in all the nine zones, there is one woman representing that zone.”

Nyadet Buom who has not been allowing her girls to play football says she came to learnt the important of involving women in sport after she joined the football team.

“I used to stop my two girls from playing football because I thought it’s bad influence, but after Nonviolence has included us in sports, I will not stop my girls from playing football again,” Nyadet said.

“I need them to be responsible and keep time, if their teacher or coach wants them to play football, I have no problem with that,” she concluded.

According two these women at the IDPs camp in Juba, the women have established a body named Women Protection Team who mediate issues related to SGBV in the former UNMISS – Protection of Civilian camp.

