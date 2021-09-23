Give room for free speech, Troika tells Juba

The Troika countries have reiterated call on the unity government to guarantee unrestricted freedom of expression, assembly and peaceful protest as stipulated in the transitional constitution.

Civil society activists often face intimidations, harassments, arbitrary arrests, and detention by security organs in the country.

Just last month, the government deployed heavily armed soldiers at every street corner in Juba and shut down internet in an attempt to thwart a planned peaceful protest against poor leadership.

But in a joint statement delivered to the Human Rights Commission earlier on Thursday, the UK Ambassador to the UN and WTO expressed concerns of Troika countries at unjustified restrictions on freedoms of expression and assembly imposed by the government in response to calls for peaceful protests.

“We wish to highlight our deep concerns at unjustified restrictions on freedoms of expression and assembly imposed by the government in response to calls for peaceful protests.” Amb. Simon Manley said on behalf of Troika.

The United Kingdom, Norway and the United States argue that an open civic and political space for civil society groups, could help in the full implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Article 24 of the South Sudan Transitional Constitution states that every citizen shall have the right to the freedom of expression, reception, and dissemination of information, publication, and access to the press without prejudice to public order, safety or morals as prescribed by law.

But with the widely reported corruption among senior government officials including President Salva Kiir and both current and former cabinet ministers, arbitrary detention, lack of access to justice, and general lack of development, citizens are not allowed to speak out freely.

“We urge them to promote much-needed public discussion about the country’s future, including by engaging in a credible constitution drafting process,” he continued.

“We urge them to ensure this debate takes place without fear of violence or arbitrary detention.”

Last week, the Roman Catholic Bishops in South Sudan raised similar concerns about the shrinking freedom of speech, freedom of press, and freedom of association and the attack on journalists in the country.

