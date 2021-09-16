16th September 2021
Catholic bishops concerned by ‘shrinking civic space’

Published: 5 hours ago

Archbishop Stephen Ameyu | File picture

The South Sudan Catholic Bishops’ Secretariat says it is concerned by the “shrinking civic space” in the country.

Since South Sudan’s independence in July 2011, members of the pubic have been saying freedom of expression is severely restricted.

Every time a group of citizens plan to stage a peaceful protest to express disappointment at the leadership, the government deploys heavily armed security forces on every street corner in Juba.

Just last month, the government had to block internet access in an attempt to thwart demonstrations organized by the People Coalition for Civil Action.

This, the bishops argue, is an abuse of the right to freedom of expression enshrined in the constitution.

“We call for freedom of the press, freedom of expression, freedom of speech and assembly so that all voices must be heard. Our leaders must listen to voices of the people,” said Archbishop Stephen Ameyu, n behalf of the church leaders.

According to the UN Commission on Human Rights, South Sudan is one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a journalist.

In February 2021, Amnesty International revealed a report, accusing the national security of using abusive surveillance to terrorize journalists, activists, and government critics.

16th September 2021

