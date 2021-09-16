16th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Featured | News   |   Kakwa community promised tarred road

Kakwa community promised tarred road

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 31 mins ago

A section of Juba-Yei road | Credit | Courtesy

President Salva Kiir has pledged to tarmac Juba-Yei-Kaya road to ease movement of people and goods.

Yei-Kaya Road is a major trade route, connecting South Sudan, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Currently the road is in a sorry state characterized by potholes.

Many people – according to officials – have lost lives to accidents on the dirt road.

During a meeting with the Kakwa community in Juba yesterday, President Kiir said he will have the road tarred.

After the meeting, the Presidential Affairs Minister – Dr. Barnaba Marial – told the media that:

“…the president promised that, of course, it is in the agenda that roads to be built and tarmacked like the rest of the plan throughout the republic of South Sudan.”

But without having to be asked, the constitution and the revitalized peace agreement obligates the Kiir administration to build roads, electrify towns, main peace and order and bring piped water all over the country.

Currently, the government is constructing two highways: Juba-Rumbek and Juba-Bor.

Currently on air

08:00:00 - 08:15:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir office defends appointment of Mayiik 1

Kiir office defends appointment of Mayiik

Published Friday, September 10, 2021

Kiir describes as “Shameful” the failure of SPLM to deliver 2

Kiir describes as “Shameful” the failure of SPLM to deliver

Published Thursday, September 9, 2021

Cabinet approves amendment for security bills 3

Cabinet approves amendment for security bills

Published Sunday, September 12, 2021

S. Sudan loses over 1 billion SSP every month in tax exemptions 4

S. Sudan loses over 1 billion SSP every month in tax exemptions

Published Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Activist resigns from R-JMEC as a civil society representative 5

Activist resigns from R-JMEC as a civil society representative

Published Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Finance ministry has ‘no liquidity’ to pay civil servants

Published 14 mins ago

Kakwa community promised tarred road

Published 31 mins ago

Presidency urged to reorganize Upper Nile peace conference

Published 18 hours ago

Aweil East police hold two suspected killers of a young man

Published 19 hours ago

Pibor leaders discuss ways to end conflicts with neighbors

Published 21 hours ago

Govt declares nationwide flooding a national disaster

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.