Kakwa community promised tarred road

President Salva Kiir has pledged to tarmac Juba-Yei-Kaya road to ease movement of people and goods.

Yei-Kaya Road is a major trade route, connecting South Sudan, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Currently the road is in a sorry state characterized by potholes.

Many people – according to officials – have lost lives to accidents on the dirt road.

During a meeting with the Kakwa community in Juba yesterday, President Kiir said he will have the road tarred.

After the meeting, the Presidential Affairs Minister – Dr. Barnaba Marial – told the media that:

“…the president promised that, of course, it is in the agenda that roads to be built and tarmacked like the rest of the plan throughout the republic of South Sudan.”

But without having to be asked, the constitution and the revitalized peace agreement obligates the Kiir administration to build roads, electrify towns, main peace and order and bring piped water all over the country.

Currently, the government is constructing two highways: Juba-Rumbek and Juba-Bor.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter