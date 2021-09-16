Finance ministry has ‘no liquidity’ to pay civil servants

The Ministry of Finance and Planning is the one delaying payment of government employees’ salaries, according to a senior official at the ministry of labor.

“I’ve done my part; all the pay sheets of the month of June are with the finance ministry,” Dr. Julia Aker, undersecretary at the ministry of labor.

During the opening of the first session of the reconstituted transitional parliament last month, President Salva Kiir blamed the delay on a faulty pay sheet machine at the labor ministry.

He promised that the civil servants would receive salaries for June and July as soon as the problem was fixed.

“It is the finance ministry that has no liquidity to pay, not us,” she added.

Liquidity is defined as the ease with which an asset, or security, can be converted into ready cash without affecting its market price.

Despite hundreds of millions of dollars the government gets as monthly oil and non-oil revenues, it has always been struggling to pay the civil servants.

Advocacy groups attribute this to corruption among senior government officials who pocket the public monies.

