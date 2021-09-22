Yirol mother jailed for son’s crimes takes her own life in jail

A 50-year-old mother in Lakes State being held for her son’s alleged crimes has reportedly taken her own life in military detention facility in Yirol West County.

The state authorities have identified the deceased as Nyanon Marial Aguek.

They say her son Panther Makur killed someone during a cattle raid in the area in May 2021. However, the 30-year-old suspect has been evading arrest.

As a result and a common practice in the state, the area chief had Ms Marial arrested and later transferred to a military prison about two weeks ago.

“According to our laws here, parents are responsible for their son’s deeds,” Maj. Elijah Mabor, spokesperson, told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“If the aggrieved party doesn’t want to go for revenge, they have the suspect’s relative arrested and kept in jail until he is apprehended or he surrenders.”

The state police spokesperson added that Ms Marial committed suicide on Tuesday while under military detention.

According to picture shared on the social media, Ms Marial used a piece of cloth to take her life in the cell.

Panther is also wanted for a cattle raid that involved 400 heads of cattle.

The unnamed victim of Panther’s actions reportedly came from Aluakluak payam.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Nyachangkouth nominated for peacebuilding award Previous Post