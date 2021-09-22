Baby girl burned by her Aunt in Nzara in stable condition

The health condition of a six-year-old girl who was burned in Nzara County of Western Equatoria state is stable.

This is according to Dr. Bashir Aggery, the Medical Director of Yambio State Hospital.

“Yesterday, we took her to the theater for dressing and to prevent any damage. After that we gave her some medication. I saw her this morning, she is fine, she is able to eat and drink. Her condition is stable.”

The incident happened 7 days ago in a place called Sakundo in Nzara County.

Eyewitness said the child was left untreated for several days before the intervention of some social workers in the area.

The young girl identified as Kubana Josephine Isaac has been diagnosed with six percent burn after being referred to Yambio state hospital for intensive care.

“She was referred from Nzara with the case of burn in both hands. When we did our examinations here, we found that she was officially burnt with six percent burnt in the palm and in the back of both hands.” Dr. Aggery told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

According to the police in Nzara County, Jacinta Daniel, 28 reportedly burnt her niece’s arms for allegedly stealing 200 South Sudanese pounds.

1st Lt. Christopher Angelo, the crime officer in Nzara county, said the suspect is under their custody for investigations.

“According to the preliminary investigation, she said the child used to steal that is why she burned the hands of the child. So that is why we are keeping her here in the police.”

Christin Alminio Wande, a social worker in Nzara County said, “Let us have patience while taking care of children. Let us take good care of children because they are our future generation.”

Experts believe that hot water scalding can cause pain and damage to the skin from moist heat or vapors.

This type of burn can be dangerous as it may destroy affected tissues and cells.

According to the South Sudan penal code of 2008 as amended, whoever voluntarily causes hurt by using fire or any heated substance commits an offense, and upon conviction, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or with a fine or with both.

