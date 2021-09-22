22nd September 2021
Khartoum accuses Bashir's allies over attempted coup

Khartoum accuses Bashir’s allies over attempted coup

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 15 seconds ago

PM Abdalla Hamdok. Photo Credit: Curtesy

The Sudanese government has accused loyalists of ousted president Omar al-Bashir of orchestrating a failed coup in Khartoum on Tuesday morning.

In a statement to the media in the Capital Khartoum, Primer Minister, Abdalla Hamdok says Bashir remnants  were trying to reverse the revolution that removed him from power in 2019 and ushered in a transition to democracy.

He stated that those who took part in the failed coup are being searched by security forces and will be brought to book.

“What happened is an orchestrated coup by factions inside and outside the armed forces and this is an extension of the attempts by remnants since the fall of the former regime to abort the civilian democratic transition,” Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said in a televised statement.

In 2020, Hamdok survived an assassination attempt in Khartoum.

The government is reported to have said measures are being taken to contain the situation.

Sudan has been on a fragile path to democratic rule since the military’s ouster of the country’s longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in April 2019, following four months of mass protests.

The country is now ruled by a joint civilian and military government that faces towering economic and security challenges.

Two years ago, the country’s long-term ruler Omar al-Bashir was toppled. A power-sharing agreement then established a government involving the military, civilian representatives and protest groups.

22nd September 2021

