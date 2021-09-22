22nd September 2021
Truckers accuse gov’t of dishonoring deal

Published: 18 seconds ago

Trucks await clearance at the Nimule yard, Tuesday, 7 September 2021 | Credit | Daniel Deng

The government of South Sudan has not lived up to its promise to protect foreign truck drivers, according to the East African Long Distance Drivers’ Association.

In August, the truckers staged a two-week strike – demanding safe movements and removal of illegal checkpoints along the Juba-Nimule road.

This came after two Kenyan drivers were attacked and killed by alleged bandits.

They resumed operations recently after the government promised to meet their demands and said it had already deployed security forces to ensure they move freely and safely.

However, the drivers say illegal checkpoints are still there and are being used by security organs to harass and extort money

“There are checkpoints at Jebel Gordon, Nesitu and Gumbo Sherikat whereby drivers are still being harassed and forced to pay bribes,” Sudi Mwatela, chairman, told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

Sudi went on to appeal to the South Sudanese authorities to respect the agreement they signed two weeks ago.

“They promise to remove all the check points and illegal road blocks. My request to the government of South Sudan is that they should honor what they promised to do,” he added.

The authorities are yet to comment on the call.

