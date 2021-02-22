Kiir appoints 45 government officials for Unity State

President Salva Kiir has issued a decree appointing constitutional post-holders for Unity State.

Those appointed from various parties to the revitalized peace deal will assist governor Joseph Nguen Monytuil in implementing the revitalized peace deal at the local government levels.

In the decree issued Monday evening, President Kiir reconstituted and appointed 5 State Advisors, 17 State Ministers, 16 Members of State Independent Commissions, and 7 County Commissioners of the oil-rich state of Greater Upper Nile region.

The appointees are representatives of the main SPLM party of the former Interim Transitional Government of National Unity, South Sudan Opposition Alliance, SPLM-IO, Other Political Parties, and the National Agenda, a partner to the former Interim Transitional Government of National Unity.

They are as follows:

State Ministers

Dak Kuoch Manykuer -Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement – SPLM-ITGoNU James Madut Ruai Wec – Minister of Peacebuilding – SPLM-ITGoNU Tebuom Jany Rial – Minister of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs – SPLM-ITGoNU Gabriel Kuon Makuei – Minister of Information and Communication – SPLM-ITGoNU David Gai Gejuar Ngueny – Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports – SPLM-ITGoNU Malual Tap Dhieu – Minister of Finance, Planning and Investment – SPLM-ITGoNU Rebecca Francis Geu -Minister of Cooperatives and Rural Development – SPLM-ITGoNU Lam Tungwar Kueijong – Minister of Housing, Land and Public Utilities – SPLM-ITGoNU Habiba Luk Gatluak Thon -Minister of Roads and Bridges – SPLM-ITGoNU Rose Nyaboth Toch -Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare – SPLM-ITGoNU Anthony Kuoc Lach – Minister of Trade and Industry – SPLM-IO Gatluak Tutdiel Teny -Minister of Cabinet Affairs – SPLM-IO Stephen Tot Chieng – Minister of General Education and Instruction – SPLM-IO James Tungwar Ruac Dhieu -Minister of Animal Resources, Fisheries and Tourism – SPLM-IO Nyakuma Abdallah Gai Tuop – Minister of Labor, Public Service and Human Resource Development – SPLM-IO James Gai Gatduel -Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Fisheries – SSOA Lam Moses Giel Chang – Minister of Health – OPP

County Commissioners

James Chol Gatluak Maneme – Commissioner of Mayom County – SPLM-ITGoNU Kawai Chany Bol – Commissioner of Guit County – SPLM-ITGoNU Gordon Kong Biel – Commissioner of Koch County – SPLM-ITGoNU Stephen Taker Riak – Commissioner of Leer County – SPLM-ITGoNU William Gatjiet Mabor-wan – Commissioner of Panyijar County – SPLM-ITGoNU Gatluak Wecar Nyak -Commissioner of Rubkona County – SPLM-IO Gatluak Nyang Hoth Nyuol – Commissioner of Mayendit County – SSOA

State Advisors

Stephen Salaam Maluit – Advisor on Peace and Security – SPLM-ITGoNU Saman Doctor Gatyier – Advisor on Legal Affairs – SPLM-ITGoNU Abraham Dak Rual – Advisor on Human Rights – National Agenda-ITGoNU Joseph Nhial Ruach – Advisor on Gender and Social Welfare – SPLM-IO Tut Gatjuol Kom Dak -Advisor on Economic Affairs – SSOA

State Independent Commissions

Anti-corruption Commission

Simon Peter Bichok – Deputy Chairperson of Anti-corruption Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Isaac Tut Jienkany – Member, Anti-corruption Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Muot Mabor Chuoth – Member, Anti-corruption Commission – National Agenda-ITGoNU Nyador Bapiny Monychuil – Member, Anti-corruption Commission – SSOA

Employees Justice Chamber

Francis Duoth Dhieu – Deputy Chairperson of Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-ITGoNU Elizabeth Nyakuek Kuang – Member, Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-ITGoNU Balata Geng Chiek – Member, Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-ITGoNU Thomas Wel Jany Rieny – Member, Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-IO Dak Gatduang Kuoc Weyjang – Chairperson of Employees Justice Chamber – SSOA

HIV/AIDs Commission

Kang Kornyot Gatluak – Deputy Chairperson of HIV/AIDs Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Halima Khamis El-Nur – Member, HIV/AIDs Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Nuorina Jagei Mut – Member, HIV/AIDs Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Marko Nhial Kam Both – Chairperson of HIV/AIDs Commission – SPLM-IO Nyapina Tut-Ker – Member, HIV/AIDs Commission – SSOA

Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission

Thor Jal-Bap – Member, Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Nyajuba Manasa Ojol – Member, Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU

