Northern Bahr el Ghazal State: 57 government officials appointed

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 1 min ago
President Salva Kiir appointed State Advisors, Ministers, County Commissioners, and Members of State Independent Commissions.
President Salva Kiir has issued a decree appointing constitutional postholders for Northern Bahr El Ghazal State.
Those appointed from various parties to the revitalized peace deal will assist governor Tong Aken Ngor in implementing the revitalized peace deal at the local government levels.
In the decree issued Monday evening, President Kiir reconstituted and appointed 5 State Advisors, 17 State Ministers, 30 Members of State Independent Commissions, and 5 County Commissioners for the state bordering Sudan.
They are as follows:
State Ministers
- Abol Gordon Nhial – Peace Building – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Abraham Wol Kom – Information and Communication – SPLM ITGoNU
- Andrew Lual Gulo – Minister of Finance, Planning and Investment – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Santino Bol Akok – Animal Resources, Fisheries and Tourism – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Aya Zachariah Ngor Ngor – Cooperatives and Rural Development – SPLM ITGoNU
- Aguor Wol Aguer – Housing, Land and Public Utilities – SPLM ITGoNU
- Charles Chan Angui – Labour, Public Service and Human Resources Development – SPLM ITGoNU
- Valentino Achak Deng – General Education and Instruction – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Lucia Kaku Allasio – Gender, Child and Social Welfare – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Kiir Chan Wol – Local Government and Law enforcement – SPLM-IO
- Bol Akuol Gamal – Parliamentary Affairs and Legal Affairs – SPLM-IO
- David Wokue Akuar – Culture, Youth and Sports – SPLM-IO
- Mary Nyakak Gatwic – Trade and Industry – SPLM-IO
- Anei Dhieu Akok – Agriculture, Environment and Forestry – SPLM-IO
- Garang Joel Akuar – Roads and Bridges – SSOA
- Dau Ring Lual – Health – SSOA
- Sebastiano Uchan Kiech – Cabinet Affairs – National Alliance – OPP
County Commissioners
- Victorino Ken Akon – Commissioner of Aweil – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Kiir Yol Lual – Commissioner of Aweil East – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Stephen Wieu Guoth – Aweil West – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Peter Natale Ukech – Commissioner of Aweil Center – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Luke Mathar Mathar Deng – Commissioner of Aweil South – SSOA
State Advisors
- Joseph Akok Aleu – Advisor on Peace and Security – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Arkangelo Athian – Advisor on Legal Affairs – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Rosa Agon Lawrence – Advisor of Gender, Social Welfare – National Agenda-ITGoNU
- Kuol Kuol Athian – Advisor on Human Rights – SPLM-IO
- Nyol Edward Arop – Advisor on Economic Affairs – SSOA
State Independent Commissions
Anti-Corruption Commission
- Acuil Lungar Acuil – Member, Anti-Corruption Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- William Anyual Kuol – Member, Anti-Corruption Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- William Deng Ngor – Deputy – National Agenda-ITGoNU
- Anei Kok Akuei – Chairperson of Anti-Corruption Commission – SPLM-IO
- Achol Akur Akot – Member, Anti-Corruption Commission – SSOA
Employees Justice Chamber
- Diing Ahel Ngor – Chairperson of Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Muhamad Mustafa Muhamad – Member, Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Jok Aleu Jok – Member, Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Dominic Ukech Bol – Deputy Chairperson of Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-IO
- Amet Garang Dut – Member, Employees Justice Chamber – SSOA
HIV/AIDS Commission
- Aza Hussein Muhamad Morgan – Chairperson of HIV/AIDS Commission – SSOA
- Deng Deng Wek – Deputy Chairperson of HIV/AIDS Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Madelina Arokel Dut Diing – Member, HIV/AIDS Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Garang Yot Machuar – Member, HIV/AIDS Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Akuot Athian Yak – Member, HIV/AIDS Commission – SPLM-IO
Relief and Rehabilitation Commission
- Suzan John Madut – Chairperson of Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SPLM-IO
- Dominic Kang Deng – Deputy Chairperson of Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Anieth Dut Diing – Member, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Kuol Deng Kuol – Member, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – National Agenda-ITGoNU
- Garang Kon Juach – Member, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SSOA
Human Rights Commission
- Deng Amol Anei – Chairperson of Human Rights Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Angelo Deng Wek – Deputy Chairperson of Human Rights Commission – SPLM-IO
- Abuk Reech Kuol – Member, Human Rights Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Gelchen Aribia Atem – Member, Human Rights Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Barnaba Bol Yor – Member, Human Rights Commission – SSOA
Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission
- Apath Deng Apath – Chairperson of Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – National Agenda-ITGoNU
- Atong Riik Machol – Deputy Chairperson of Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SSOA
- Yer Deng Nguer – Member, Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- George Garang Tong – Member, Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Luka Lual Lual – Member, Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-IO