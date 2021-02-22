Northern Bahr el Ghazal State: 57 government officials appointed

President Salva Kiir has issued a decree appointing constitutional postholders for Northern Bahr El Ghazal State.

Those appointed from various parties to the revitalized peace deal will assist governor Tong Aken Ngor in implementing the revitalized peace deal at the local government levels.

In the decree issued Monday evening, President Kiir reconstituted and appointed 5 State Advisors, 17 State Ministers, 30 Members of State Independent Commissions, and 5 County Commissioners for the state bordering Sudan.

They are as follows:

State Ministers

Abol Gordon Nhial – Peace Building – SPLM-ITGoNU Abraham Wol Kom – Information and Communication – SPLM ITGoNU Andrew Lual Gulo – Minister of Finance, Planning and Investment – SPLM-ITGoNU Santino Bol Akok – Animal Resources, Fisheries and Tourism – SPLM-ITGoNU Aya Zachariah Ngor Ngor – Cooperatives and Rural Development – SPLM ITGoNU Aguor Wol Aguer – Housing, Land and Public Utilities – SPLM ITGoNU Charles Chan Angui – Labour, Public Service and Human Resources Development – SPLM ITGoNU Valentino Achak Deng – General Education and Instruction – SPLM-ITGoNU Lucia Kaku Allasio – Gender, Child and Social Welfare – SPLM-ITGoNU Kiir Chan Wol – Local Government and Law enforcement – SPLM-IO Bol Akuol Gamal – Parliamentary Affairs and Legal Affairs – SPLM-IO David Wokue Akuar – Culture, Youth and Sports – SPLM-IO Mary Nyakak Gatwic – Trade and Industry – SPLM-IO Anei Dhieu Akok – Agriculture, Environment and Forestry – SPLM-IO Garang Joel Akuar – Roads and Bridges – SSOA Dau Ring Lual – Health – SSOA Sebastiano Uchan Kiech – Cabinet Affairs – National Alliance – OPP

County Commissioners

Victorino Ken Akon – Commissioner of Aweil – SPLM-ITGoNU Kiir Yol Lual – Commissioner of Aweil East – SPLM-ITGoNU Stephen Wieu Guoth – Aweil West – SPLM-ITGoNU Peter Natale Ukech – Commissioner of Aweil Center – SPLM-ITGoNU Luke Mathar Mathar Deng – Commissioner of Aweil South – SSOA

State Advisors

Joseph Akok Aleu – Advisor on Peace and Security – SPLM-ITGoNU Arkangelo Athian – Advisor on Legal Affairs – SPLM-ITGoNU Rosa Agon Lawrence – Advisor of Gender, Social Welfare – National Agenda-ITGoNU Kuol Kuol Athian – Advisor on Human Rights – SPLM-IO Nyol Edward Arop – Advisor on Economic Affairs – SSOA

State Independent Commissions

Anti-Corruption Commission

Acuil Lungar Acuil – Member, Anti-Corruption Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU William Anyual Kuol – Member, Anti-Corruption Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU William Deng Ngor – Deputy – National Agenda-ITGoNU Anei Kok Akuei – Chairperson of Anti-Corruption Commission – SPLM-IO Achol Akur Akot – Member, Anti-Corruption Commission – SSOA

Employees Justice Chamber

Diing Ahel Ngor – Chairperson of Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-ITGoNU Muhamad Mustafa Muhamad – Member, Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-ITGoNU Jok Aleu Jok – Member, Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-ITGoNU Dominic Ukech Bol – Deputy Chairperson of Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-IO Amet Garang Dut – Member, Employees Justice Chamber – SSOA

HIV/AIDS Commission

Aza Hussein Muhamad Morgan – Chairperson of HIV/AIDS Commission – SSOA Deng Deng Wek – Deputy Chairperson of HIV/AIDS Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Madelina Arokel Dut Diing – Member, HIV/AIDS Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Garang Yot Machuar – Member, HIV/AIDS Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Akuot Athian Yak – Member, HIV/AIDS Commission – SPLM-IO

Relief and Rehabilitation Commission

Suzan John Madut – Chairperson of Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SPLM-IO Dominic Kang Deng – Deputy Chairperson of Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Anieth Dut Diing – Member, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Kuol Deng Kuol – Member, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – National Agenda-ITGoNU Garang Kon Juach – Member, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SSOA

Human Rights Commission

Deng Amol Anei – Chairperson of Human Rights Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Angelo Deng Wek – Deputy Chairperson of Human Rights Commission – SPLM-IO Abuk Reech Kuol – Member, Human Rights Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Gelchen Aribia Atem – Member, Human Rights Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Barnaba Bol Yor – Member, Human Rights Commission – SSOA

Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission

Apath Deng Apath – Chairperson of Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – National Agenda-ITGoNU Atong Riik Machol – Deputy Chairperson of Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SSOA Yer Deng Nguer – Member, Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU George Garang Tong – Member, Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Luka Lual Lual – Member, Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-IO

