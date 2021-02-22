22nd February 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Politics | States   |   Northern Bahr el Ghazal State: 57 government officials appointed

Northern Bahr el Ghazal State: 57 government officials appointed

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 1 min ago

President Salva Kiir appointed State Advisors, Ministers, County Commissioners, and Members of State Independent Commissions.

President Salva Kiir has issued a decree appointing constitutional postholders for Northern Bahr El Ghazal State.

Those appointed from various parties to the revitalized peace deal will assist governor Tong Aken Ngor in implementing the revitalized peace deal at the local government levels.

In the decree issued Monday evening, President Kiir reconstituted and appointed 5 State Advisors, 17 State Ministers, 30 Members of State Independent Commissions, and 5 County Commissioners for the state bordering Sudan.

They are as follows:

State Ministers

  1. Abol Gordon Nhial – Peace Building – SPLM-ITGoNU
  2. Abraham Wol Kom – Information and Communication – SPLM ITGoNU
  3. Andrew Lual Gulo – Minister of Finance, Planning and Investment – SPLM-ITGoNU
  4. Santino Bol Akok – Animal Resources, Fisheries and Tourism – SPLM-ITGoNU
  5. Aya Zachariah Ngor Ngor – Cooperatives and Rural Development – SPLM ITGoNU
  6. Aguor Wol Aguer – Housing, Land and Public Utilities – SPLM ITGoNU
  7. Charles Chan Angui – Labour, Public Service and Human Resources Development – SPLM ITGoNU
  8. Valentino Achak Deng – General Education and Instruction – SPLM-ITGoNU
  9. Lucia Kaku Allasio – Gender, Child and Social Welfare – SPLM-ITGoNU
  10. Kiir Chan Wol – Local Government and Law enforcement – SPLM-IO
  11. Bol Akuol Gamal – Parliamentary Affairs and Legal Affairs – SPLM-IO
  12. David Wokue Akuar – Culture, Youth and Sports – SPLM-IO
  13. Mary Nyakak Gatwic – Trade and Industry – SPLM-IO
  14. Anei Dhieu Akok – Agriculture, Environment and Forestry – SPLM-IO
  15. Garang Joel Akuar – Roads and Bridges – SSOA
  16. Dau Ring Lual – Health – SSOA
  17. Sebastiano Uchan Kiech – Cabinet Affairs – National Alliance – OPP

County Commissioners 

  1. Victorino Ken Akon – Commissioner of Aweil – SPLM-ITGoNU
  2. Kiir Yol Lual – Commissioner of Aweil East – SPLM-ITGoNU
  3. Stephen Wieu Guoth – Aweil West – SPLM-ITGoNU
  4. Peter Natale Ukech – Commissioner of Aweil Center – SPLM-ITGoNU
  5. Luke Mathar Mathar Deng – Commissioner of Aweil South – SSOA

State Advisors

  1. Joseph Akok Aleu – Advisor on Peace and Security – SPLM-ITGoNU
  2. Arkangelo Athian – Advisor on Legal Affairs – SPLM-ITGoNU
  3. Rosa Agon Lawrence – Advisor of Gender, Social Welfare – National Agenda-ITGoNU
  4. Kuol Kuol Athian – Advisor on Human Rights – SPLM-IO
  5. Nyol Edward Arop – Advisor on Economic Affairs – SSOA

State Independent Commissions

Anti-Corruption Commission

  1. Acuil Lungar Acuil – Member, Anti-Corruption Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
  2. William Anyual Kuol – Member, Anti-Corruption Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
  3. William Deng Ngor – Deputy – National Agenda-ITGoNU
  4. Anei Kok Akuei – Chairperson of Anti-Corruption Commission – SPLM-IO
  5. Achol Akur Akot – Member, Anti-Corruption Commission – SSOA

Employees Justice Chamber

  1. Diing Ahel Ngor – Chairperson of Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-ITGoNU
  2. Muhamad Mustafa Muhamad – Member, Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-ITGoNU 
  3. Jok Aleu Jok – Member, Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-ITGoNU
  4. Dominic Ukech Bol – Deputy Chairperson of Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-IO
  5. Amet Garang Dut – Member, Employees Justice Chamber – SSOA

HIV/AIDS Commission

  1. Aza Hussein Muhamad Morgan – Chairperson of HIV/AIDS Commission – SSOA
  2. Deng Deng Wek – Deputy Chairperson of HIV/AIDS Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
  3. Madelina Arokel Dut Diing – Member, HIV/AIDS Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
  4. Garang Yot Machuar – Member, HIV/AIDS Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
  5. Akuot Athian Yak – Member, HIV/AIDS Commission – SPLM-IO

Relief and Rehabilitation Commission

  1. Suzan John Madut – Chairperson of Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SPLM-IO
  2. Dominic Kang Deng – Deputy Chairperson of Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
  3. Anieth Dut Diing – Member, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
  4. Kuol Deng Kuol – Member, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – National Agenda-ITGoNU
  5. Garang Kon Juach – Member, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SSOA

Human Rights Commission

  1. Deng Amol Anei – Chairperson of Human Rights Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
  2. Angelo Deng Wek – Deputy Chairperson of Human Rights Commission – SPLM-IO
  3. Abuk Reech Kuol – Member, Human Rights Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
  4. Gelchen Aribia Atem – Member, Human Rights Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
  5. Barnaba Bol Yor – Member, Human Rights Commission – SSOA

Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission

  1. Apath Deng Apath – Chairperson of Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – National Agenda-ITGoNU
  2. Atong Riik Machol – Deputy Chairperson of Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SSOA
  3. Yer Deng Nguer – Member, Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
  4. George Garang Tong – Member, Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
  5. Luka Lual Lual – Member, Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-IO

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Passenger falls and dies at JIA 1

Passenger falls and dies at JIA

Published Friday, February 19, 2021

UNSC wants details of S.Sudan’s oil money 2

UNSC wants details of S.Sudan’s oil money

Published Sunday, February 21, 2021

Army may use force to disarm ‘gelweng’ 3

Army may use force to disarm ‘gelweng’

Published Thursday, February 18, 2021

Mou Mou passes on in Juba 4

Mou Mou passes on in Juba

Published Sunday, February 21, 2021

S Sudan urged to ratify Nile Basin Treaty 5

S Sudan urged to ratify Nile Basin Treaty

Published Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Northern Bahr el Ghazal State: 57 government officials appointed

Published 1 min ago

Kiir appoints 45 government officials for Unity State

Published 42 mins ago

Road accident claims life in Juba

Published 8 hours ago

Parties criticized for ‘intentionally’ delaying deal implementation

Published 8 hours ago

Lopa-Lafon communities agree to end 17-year dispute

Published 11 hours ago

Troika calls for reforms ahead of elections

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd February 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.