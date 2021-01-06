6th January 2021
Protesters break into US Capitol as Congress convenes to Certify Biden win

Author: BBC | Published: 1 min ago

Chaos has broken out within the US Capitol as pro-Trump supporters break into the building.

The ongoing special House and Senate sessions have been recessed amid the escalating clashes between protesters and police.

Lawmakers had gathered to confirm the election of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden – an outcome rejected by protesters.

Photos show demonstrators gathered just outside the Senate chamber. Other images show demonstrators carrying firearms.

Capitol Hill on lockdown as tensions escalate

Capitol Police have put the US Capitol Building on lockdown amid violent clashes between police and Trump supporters, gathered to protest the 2020 election results.

Footage shows demonstrators swarming the Capitol building, breaking the temporary barrier that had been put in place ahead of today’s events. US media describe some protesters climbing on parts of the Capitol building, attempting to get inside.

President Trump asks protesters to ‘stay peaceful’

As his supporters storm into the US Capitol in quickly-escalating protests, Donald Trump has broken his silence and tweeted for demonstrators to “support Capitol Police and Law Enforcement”.

“They are truly on the side of our country,” he wrote. “Stay peaceful!”

US media report that tear gas has now been used inside the Capitol building as a growing number of demonstrators enter the building.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered a citywide curfew beginning at 1800 EST.

6th January 2021

