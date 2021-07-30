SPLM consults as search for new acting S.G continues

The SPLM party is in consultations within its leadership to appoint a new Acting Secretary-General.

The revelations come after some members of the public called on the SPLM chairman, Salva Kiir to relieve Jemma Nunu Kumba from the role of following her selection as speaker of the national parliament.

They say Nunu needs to now focus on rallying legislators to speed up the implementation of the peace deal, and not be bogged down by party politics.

Until Wednesday, Jemma Nunu was both SPLM acting Secretary-General and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

She was, however, relieved from the Ministerial position on Wednesday evening.

But until today she is still the SPLM Acting Secretary-General.

However, the SPLM Secretary for Information, Peter Lam Both disclosed to Eye Radio on Thursday that consultations are ongoing to identify the next Acting Secretary-General of the party.

“The acting secretary-general is going to be full-time in the reconstituted assembly and she will be replaced as soon as possible when the leadership of the party sets and brings new acting secretary-general,” Lam Both said.

So that is not a question it is a question when not if. There are consultations within the party.”

Since the dismissal of Pagan Amum as SPLM Secretary-General in 2013, the party has not appointed a new person in the role.

Jemma Nunu took over from Dr. Anne Itto, who was also the acting Secretary-General, and now legislator at the East African parliament.