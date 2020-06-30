30th June 2020
Sudanese demand more reforms

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 2 mins ago

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2019 file photo, people gather as they celebrate first anniversary of mass protests that led to the ouster of former president and longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. in Khartoum, Sudan. On Thursday, June 25, 2020, the United States, Germany and France have pledged hundreds of millions in aid to Sudan. The funds are intended to help the struggling African nation a year after pro-democracy protesters forced the removal of its long-time autocratic ruler, Omar al-Bashir.(AP Photo, File)FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2019 file photo, people gather as they celebrate first anniversary of mass protests that led to the ouster of former president and longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. in Khartoum, Sudan. On Thursday, June 25, 2020, the United States, Germany and France have pledged hundreds of millions in aid to Sudan. The funds are intended to help the struggling African nation a year after pro-democracy protesters forced the removal of its long-time autocratic ruler, Omar al-Bashir.(AP Photo, File) The Associated Press

Sudanese are protesting once again across the country demanding for urgent economic, political and security reforms.

The “million-strong” protest is being organized by the opposition groups, civil society organizations, and the civilian resistance committees.

They are demanding the implementation of the aspirations of the Sudanese Revolution that ousted long-serving leader Omar al-Bashir last year.

The protestors are also calling for the formation of a transitional parliament, and the appointment of civilian regional governors.

The million-strong march is taking place in the capital Khartoum, Atbara, Medani, Nyala and other towns in Sudan.

This is happening at a time when food prices and fuel shortages are skyrocketing across Sudan.

The Sudanese government has reportedly barricaded the main roads in the capital Khartoum and deployed security forces towards the army headquarters.

Former Sudanese Foreign Affairs Minister and leader of the defunct National Congress Party, Ibrahim Ghandour was arrested ahead of protests but no reason was given.

NCP had indicated that it will take part in today’s protests, which also mark the anniversary of the 1989 coup that brought Bashir into power.

