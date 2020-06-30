Sudanese demand more reforms

Sudanese are protesting once again across the country demanding for urgent economic, political and security reforms.

The “million-strong” protest is being organized by the opposition groups, civil society organizations, and the civilian resistance committees.

They are demanding the implementation of the aspirations of the Sudanese Revolution that ousted long-serving leader Omar al-Bashir last year.

The protestors are also calling for the formation of a transitional parliament, and the appointment of civilian regional governors.

The million-strong march is taking place in the capital Khartoum, Atbara, Medani, Nyala and other towns in Sudan.

This is happening at a time when food prices and fuel shortages are skyrocketing across Sudan.

The Sudanese government has reportedly barricaded the main roads in the capital Khartoum and deployed security forces towards the army headquarters.

Former Sudanese Foreign Affairs Minister and leader of the defunct National Congress Party, Ibrahim Ghandour was arrested ahead of protests but no reason was given.

NCP had indicated that it will take part in today’s protests, which also mark the anniversary of the 1989 coup that brought Bashir into power.

