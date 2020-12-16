Weekend fighting in Maban killed two

The recent fighting allegedly between SPLA-IO forces and some armed youths in the Maban area has left two people dead and six others injured.

The secretary-general of Upper Nile State, Mr. Paul Chol says the deaths include an SSPDF captain who had intervened to calm the situation.

“There were two people who got injured then they died and six other were injured in a palace called Liang,” Mr. Chol told Eye Radio Wednesday.



The unnamed soldier was said to be a captain of the military intelligence. He was reportedly beaten and he died later of the injuries.

The fighting took place in Liang area, about 80 kilometers from Maban town.

Mr. Chol said a security committee from the state is meeting with local chiefs, youth and the army to contain the situation.

“We have sent our security committee to the site and they are now in a meeting. They have already met with the local security committee, chiefs and youth there.”

However, the SPLA-IO claims they were instead attacked by the SSPDF in the area.

Lam Paul Gabriel is the deputy military spokesperson of the SPLA-IO.

The forces in an area under the control of SPLA-IO came under attack from the forces of the SSPDF and the fight took really long because it started around 5am and it proceeded to almost afternoon, then started again till late evening.”

Eye Radio was not immediately able to get a response from the SSPDF.

