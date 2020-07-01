Army structures command, leadership

The SSPDF says it has formed committees to restructure the command and leadership of the army to include the SPLA-IO and Opposition Alliance.

The six committees are expected to study the existing internal structures of the military forces of the main parties to the agreement and make necessary adjustments and recommendations.

Currently, the SSPDF has a Chief of Defense Forces, while the SPLA-IO maintains its Chief of General Staff, among other field commanders.

According to the SSPDF spokesperson, these various commands will be harmonized in anticipation of the unification of the forces.

Maj.-Gen. Lul Ruai Koang said the reorganization will start from the lowest to the highest levels of the military units so that they fall under one command.

“The Joint Defense Board has embarked on harmonization of command at the highest level and as a result, six committees were formed to look at the internal structures of the main parties to the peace agreement,” he told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

The committees include a committee to harmonize the army, police, civil defense, wildlife, and prisons service, all of whom are being headed up by senior military leaders from the peace parties.

Maj.-Gen. Ruai added that the committees are expected to present their recommendations to the Joint Defense Board this week.

The 2018 revitalized peace agreement provides for the unification of the rival forces to form the first professional national army consisting of 83,000 soldiers drawn from parties to the agreement and the SSPDF.

They shall fall under one commander-in-chief, President Salva Kiir.

