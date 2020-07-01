Leader calls for deployment of soldiers in troubled Yirol

A youth leader in Lakes state is calling on the government to immediately deploy forces in Yirol following reports of killing and abduction of two women by armed men on Tuesday.

Armed men went on a shooting spree in Mapuordit area, killing some people, wounding an old woman and displacing the villagers, according to Abraham Maluth.

Nine people, including one SSPDF soldier reportedly died in the attack.

Maluth said the civil population continue to live in fear in Yirol since fighting erupted in the County last week.

“The civilians, most of whom have left their homes, especially after the attack in Mapourdit, are being threatened, and it is not yet confirmed exactly which group; they are just shooting people,” he told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

Maluth appeals to the national government to immediately intervene.

“I would request the national government to provide security minus that no way out,” he added.

Cattle raids and revenge attacks have claimed several lives, especially in Lakes and Jonglei states, since 2011.

