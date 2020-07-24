24th July 2020
IDPs in UN camps lack mosquito nets as malaria kill dozensGovernor Karaba promises inclusive gov't, reconciliation ahead of planned visit to WESMore Covid-19 testing centers to be established in state capitalsUSAID recommits to supporting reforms, building lasting peace in South SudanKiir's office 'rubbishes' Biar's death squad claims

Governor Karaba promises inclusive gov’t, reconciliation ahead of planned visit to WES

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 9 hours ago

Governor Alfred Futuyo Karaba [Left] in a recent photo. Courtesy

General Alfred Futuyo Karaba, the new governor of Western Equatoria state has pledged to form an inclusive government that is representative of all sectors of the state.

Gen. Karaba said he will consult widely with chiefs, women, and others before appointing local leaders from the four former states of Western Equatoria.

He is expected to travel to Yambio three weeks after being appointed in Juba two weeks ago.

General Futuyo was among 3 governors appointed nominated for appointment by the SPLM-IO.

The Presidency directed the new governors to immediately move to their respective states and begin disseminating the revitalized peace deal.

President Salva Kiir had cautioned them against excluding the population in the decision-making process.

He reminded them not to work on party-lines, but use the agreement as a basis for service delivery.

Futuyo said that is exactly what he intends on doing.

“My first priority when I reach to the state capital Yambio is to meet with all chiefs, women and everyone there, so that agree on the way forward in relations to the formation of the state government,” he told Eye Radio in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

“We [must] form an inclusive government… if the governor is from Yambio, Amadi will have to get the position of the Deputy Governor, same for Maridi and Tombura, they have to get their share.” 

Governor Futuyo also appealed to the people of Western Equatoria to cooperate with him as he strives to reconcile the state.

“If I’m the one who went to the bush and brought problems to our state….let them forgive me,” he stressed, “And if there is any person who did a bad thing to me -like wants to kill me when I was in the bush, I forgive him.”

He is expected to arrive in the state capital, Yambio on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

The 58-year-old Governor particularly called on politicians from the defunct states within Western Equatoria to offer him their support.

“They need to support me. This is important because, during such season of peace, we have to forgive one another and unite.”

Western Equatoria State was among states affected by conflicts between government and opposition forces.

The state was notorious for roadside car ambushes, recruitment of child soldiers, and the abduction of civilians and humanitarian workers.

24th July 2020

