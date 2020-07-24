IDPs in UN camps lack mosquito nets as malaria kill dozens

At least 100 people have been killed by malaria across the country since the beginning of the year.

This is according to the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization.

They say malaria has been identified as one of the top causes of illness and death in South Sudan with most cases and deaths occurring in children and expectant mothers.

In the story published by the CGTN Africa, the Health Ministry stressed that Malaria cases have increased in Bentiu PoC; Juba PoC, Malakal PoC and Wau PoC.

It stressed that the disease is the top cause of death especially in Bentiu PoC and Juba PoC.

The report further attributes cases of malaria to the flooding situation in the country occasioned by heavy rains.

The WHO also stated that malaria cases in Malakal camp in Unity State had increased by 125 percent since late June.

A local leader at the UN camp in Juba said they do not have mosquito nets to guard against infections.

Majok Yien told Eye Radio that they also lack proper shelter during the rainy season

“We are facing the problem of mosquito nets. I haven’t received mosquito nets and even there is no shelter,” said Yien, a youth leader at the POC 3 in Juba.

Yien appeals to humanitarian agencies to quickly provide proper shelter and mosquito nets, especially during such rainy season.

“Now, it’s raining and people are suffering because there are no mosquito nets and shelter. Even the elders have no blankets, we are facing a lot of challenges in the POCS.”

As of 18th of June this year, there were 183, 231 displaced persons in Juba’s PoC 1 and 3, Bentiu, Malakal, Bor, and Wau.

W.H.O noted that South Sudan, which is also currently grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, faces serious health challenges due to a fractured health system and insecurity problems.

