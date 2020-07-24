24th July 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
IDPs in UN camps lack mosquito nets as malaria kill dozensGovernor Karaba promises inclusive gov’t, reconciliation ahead of planned visit to WESMore Covid-19 testing centers to be established in state capitalsUSAID recommits to supporting reforms, building lasting peace in South SudanKiir’s office ‘rubbishes’ Biar’s death squad claims

You are here: Home  |  Health | Humanitarian | National News | News   |   IDPs in UN camps lack mosquito nets as malaria kill dozens

IDPs in UN camps lack mosquito nets as malaria kill dozens

Author: Garang Abraham Malaak | Published: 8 hours ago

File: A generic view of the the Protection of Civilians (PoC) site in Malakal, South Sudan. PHOTO//Albert Gonzalez Farran/MSF

At least 100 people have been killed by malaria across the country since the beginning of the year.

This is according to the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization.

They say malaria has been identified as one of the top causes of illness and death in South Sudan with most cases and deaths occurring in children and expectant mothers.

In the story published by the CGTN Africa, the Health Ministry stressed that Malaria cases have increased in Bentiu PoC; Juba PoC, Malakal PoC and Wau PoC.

It stressed that the disease is the top cause of death especially in Bentiu PoC and Juba PoC.

The report further attributes cases of malaria to the flooding situation in the country occasioned by heavy rains.

The WHO also stated that malaria cases in Malakal camp in Unity State had increased by 125 percent since late June.

A local leader at the UN camp in Juba said they do not have mosquito nets to guard against infections.

Majok Yien told Eye Radio that they also lack proper shelter during the rainy season

“We are facing the problem of mosquito nets. I haven’t received mosquito nets and even there is no shelter,” said Yien, a youth leader at the POC 3 in Juba.

Yien appeals to humanitarian agencies to quickly provide proper shelter and mosquito nets, especially during such rainy season.

“Now, it’s raining and people are suffering because there are no mosquito nets and shelter. Even the elders have no blankets, we are facing a lot of challenges in the POCS.”

As of 18th of June this year, there were 183, 231 displaced persons in Juba’s PoC 1 and 3, Bentiu, Malakal, Bor, and Wau.

W.H.O noted that South Sudan, which is also currently grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, faces serious health challenges due to a fractured health system and insecurity problems.

Total Page Visits: 479 - Today Page Visits: 479

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Customs officers call for resignation of their boss 1

Customs officers call for resignation of their boss

Published Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Kiir asks Machar to replace gubernatorial nominee Olony 2

Kiir asks Machar to replace gubernatorial nominee Olony

Published Tuesday, July 21, 2020

NSS senior officer holds judiciary employees at gunpoint over land issue 3

NSS senior officer holds judiciary employees at gunpoint over land issue

Published Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Igga kneels, urging Jonglei elders to persuade youth for peace 4

Igga kneels, urging Jonglei elders to persuade youth for peace

Published Sunday, July 19, 2020

Over 1,000 people displaced in latest clashes in CES 5

Over 1,000 people displaced in latest clashes in CES

Published Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

IDPs in UN camps lack mosquito nets as malaria kill dozens

Published 8 hours ago

Governor Karaba promises inclusive gov’t, reconciliation ahead of planned visit to WES

Published 9 hours ago

More Covid-19 testing centers to be established in state capitals

Published 9 hours ago

USAID recommits to supporting reforms, building lasting peace in South Sudan

Published 11 hours ago

Kiir’s office ‘rubbishes’ Biar’s death squad claims

Published 13 hours ago

Thousands flee fresh violence in Jonglei – UN

Published 14 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th July 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.