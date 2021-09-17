17th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Featured | News   |   IMF promises to offer S. Sudan more support

IMF promises to offer S. Sudan more support

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 43 seconds ago

The Director of the IMF's African Department, Abebe Aemro Selassie - credit @Abebe twitter handle

The International Monetary Fund has pledged to continue to support South Sudan in an effort to revamp its economy.

This was disclose in a meeting between the Director of the IMF’s African Department, Abebe Aemro Selassie and Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng, who is currently in the US for the 76th UN General Assembly.

South Sudan has been greatly affected by a sharp decline in international oil prices triggered by the pandemic and devastating floods that have eroded economic gains of the peace process.

This resulted in the reported decline of the economy by 4.2 percent in the 2020/2021 financial year.

The economic downturn widened the fiscal and the balance of payments deficits, opening large financing gaps in the absence of concessional financing.

“So, we very happy to provide support to South Sudan through two disbursements under credit facility,” Abebe Aemro Selassie told the media after the meeting in Washington DC on Thursday.

The IMF in March this year approved a disbursement of 174.2 million dollars to South Sudan under the Rapid Credit Facility to address Covid-19 pandemic-related effects to the economy.

The fund was the second financial assistance to South Sudan since it joined the international financial institution in 2012.

In 2020, the body approved $52.3-million loan to help address its economic challenges.

It was the second financial assistance IMF provided to South Sudan since it joined the organization in 2012.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir office defends appointment of Mayiik 1

Kiir office defends appointment of Mayiik

Published Friday, September 10, 2021

Uganda agrees to scrap visa fees for S Sudanese 2

Uganda agrees to scrap visa fees for S Sudanese

Published Thursday, September 16, 2021

Finance ministry has ‘no liquidity’ to pay civil servants 3

Finance ministry has ‘no liquidity’ to pay civil servants

Published Thursday, September 16, 2021

Cabinet approves amendment for security bills 4

Cabinet approves amendment for security bills

Published Sunday, September 12, 2021

S. Sudan loses over 1 billion SSP every month in tax exemptions 5

S. Sudan loses over 1 billion SSP every month in tax exemptions

Published Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

IMF promises to offer S. Sudan more support

Published 43 seconds ago

IGAD told to bring Riek and Gatwech to the table

Published 26 mins ago

Gunmen attack Yambio commissioner’s home

Published 60 mins ago

S Sudan’s future looks bright basketball-wise

Published 2 hours ago

Nimule baby dies after mother throws it into latrine

Published 4 hours ago

OPP resolves parliamentary seat wrangles

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.