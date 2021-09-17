IGAD told to bring Riek and Gatwech to the table

A civil society activist has appealed to the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development to intervene in the SPLA-IO internal conflict.



Last month, Gen. Simon Gatwech broke away and formed his opposition movement dubbed SPLA-IO Kitgwang.

He was the SPLA-IO Chief of Staff.

Gen. Gatwech blamed his move on “a long frustration” over the leadership style of First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, and the lack of implementation of the security arrangement.

Since then, the two groups have been engaging in deadly clashes – with the latest leaving at least 20 people dead at Meganis in Upper Nile on Monday.

Edmond Yakani – who heads the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization – explains to Eye Radio why he thinks the regional body should help:

“We feel IGAD has the responsibility to quickly call the two principles for a round table discussion to stop confrontation and handle their differences in a nonviolent manner. It’s high time that the IGAD is required here to intervene,” Yakani said.

“The top leaders of the two groups, SPLA-IO under Dr. Riek Machar and SPLA – IO allied to Gen. Gatwech Dual, the two principles to find an amicable solution to their differences in a negotiating manner rather than a confrontation manner.”

