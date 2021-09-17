17th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   IGAD told to bring Riek and Gatwech to the table

IGAD told to bring Riek and Gatwech to the table

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 2 mins ago

FILE: General Simon Gatwech Dual introducing Dr. Riek Machar to SPLA-IO commanders. Courtesy

A civil society activist has appealed to the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development to intervene in the SPLA-IO internal conflict.

 

Last month, Gen. Simon Gatwech broke away and formed his opposition movement dubbed SPLA-IO Kitgwang.

He was the SPLA-IO Chief of Staff.

Gen. Gatwech blamed his move on “a long frustration” over the leadership style of First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, and the lack of implementation of the security arrangement.

Since then, the two groups have been engaging in deadly clashes – with the latest leaving at least 20 people dead at Meganis in Upper Nile on Monday.

Edmond Yakani – who heads the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization – explains to Eye Radio why he thinks the regional body should help:

“We feel IGAD has the responsibility to quickly call the two principles for a round table discussion to stop confrontation and handle their differences in a nonviolent manner. It’s high time that the IGAD is required here to intervene,” Yakani said.

“The top leaders of the two groups, SPLA-IO under Dr. Riek Machar and SPLA – IO allied to Gen. Gatwech Dual, the two principles to find an amicable solution to their differences in a negotiating manner rather than a confrontation manner.”

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir office defends appointment of Mayiik 1

Kiir office defends appointment of Mayiik

Published Friday, September 10, 2021

Uganda agrees to scrap visa fees for S Sudanese 2

Uganda agrees to scrap visa fees for S Sudanese

Published Thursday, September 16, 2021

Finance ministry has ‘no liquidity’ to pay civil servants 3

Finance ministry has ‘no liquidity’ to pay civil servants

Published Thursday, September 16, 2021

Cabinet approves amendment for security bills 4

Cabinet approves amendment for security bills

Published Sunday, September 12, 2021

S. Sudan loses over 1 billion SSP every month in tax exemptions 5

S. Sudan loses over 1 billion SSP every month in tax exemptions

Published Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

IGAD told to bring Riek and Gatwech to the table

Published 2 mins ago

Gunmen attack Yambio commissioner’s home

Published 35 mins ago

S Sudan’s future looks bright basketball-wise

Published 2 hours ago

Nimule baby dies after mother throws it into latrine

Published 3 hours ago

OPP resolves parliamentary seat wrangles

Published 4 hours ago

Soldier dies after drinking ‘smart love’

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.