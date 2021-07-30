30th July 2021
Kiir revokes appointment of OPP members to parliament

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

File photo: Peter Mayen, the Chairman of the People's Liberal Party, and leader of OPP

President Salva Kiir has reversed the decree appointing members of the Other Political Parties, OPP, to the reconstituted transitional legislature.

Kiir revoked the names of 28 individuals, including Peter Mayen, the leader of OPP.

This is after the OPP developed a new list of members to the reconstituted transitional parliament.

The party members said they discovered that the initial list of nominees submitted for appointment to the President was done unilaterally by the party leader, Peter Mayen.

The coalition leaders also said those already appointed by President Salva Kiir in May did not represent the six parties making up the OPP.

According to the agreement, the Other Political Parties shall nominate approximately 30 representatives.

In a meeting held in Juba on Monday, the leaders of six parties in the OPP voted to revoke Mayen’s list by submitting new nominees.

In a decree read on the state-run SSBC last evening, President Kiir made new appointments.

The swearing in of the legislators of the national parliament and the Council of States will take place next week on Monday in Juba.

