Police caution parents of teenagers becoming gangsters

Author: Staff writer | Published: 20 hours ago

The 3 young men accused of beheading 2 women in Kapuri at a police station in Gudele. PHOTO//Joakino Francis/Eye Radio

The Inspector-General of Police is urging parents of teenagers in Juba to ensure that they do not join the juvenile gangs.

“We cautioning our citizens, cautioning our parents, cautioning our population as a country and as police,” said General Majak Akech.

The call comes after the detention of over 30 youngsters who are locally described as “niggers”, a contemptuous term for a black or dark-skinned persons.

The police arrested the minors on Good Friday in Juba near Juba teaching Hospital.

They say the children– of whom eight are girls were involved in a street fight between two groups.

“Good enough the parents are beginning to come now to try to dialogue with the police to take their children so that they take care of them.”

Previous clashes among various groups led to death and serious injuries as they use crude weapons such as knives, machetes and sometimes pistols.

“That is why we are very concerned of giving this message to our population,” Mr Majak said.

