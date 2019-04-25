25th April 2019
Tonj & Wau States join hands to address Kwajina conflicts

Tonj & Wau States join hands to address Kwajina conflicts

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

An Inter-State Coordinating Committee forum between Tonj and Wau local leaders organized by UNMISS to regulate cattle movement and reduce tensions between farmers and pastoralists on 10 January 2018. Photo: UNMISS

The Ministers of Local Governments in Tonj and Wau have been ordered to address recurrent incidents of violence between cattle keepers and farmers along the boundaries of the two states.

Since March, more than 15 people, including women and children have reportedly been killed in a series of attacks in Kwajina of Wau state.

These clashes have displaced over 8,000 people from their homes, and forced them into makeshift IDP camps.

State officials say the displaced have also not received food or medical assistance since last month.

The two states have traded accusations over the cause of the conflict in the area.

However, Tonj state governor has instructed the Minister of Local Government to meet with his counterpart from Wau to devise a solution to address these conflicts.

Tonj State Minister of Information, William Wol told Eye Radio that the two ministers are expected to visit Kwajena to see first-hand the impact of the conflict, and submit recommendations to the governors.

“The governor of Tonj has talked to the governor of Wau state so that his team and our team meet to draw up long-term recommendations for the future,” Wol said.

The recommendations are expected to diffuse tension, and restore harmony between the communities of the two states.

25th April 2019

