Schools reopen after a year of closure

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 4 hours ago

File: A session at Gudele Parents and Jada Jedid Nursery and Primary Schools on Monday, 22 June 2020 | Credit | Dhal Malual

After a year of closure, students will step back to class this morning as directed by the Ministry of General Education and Instructions.

Schools were shut down in April last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But candidate classes were later allowed to reopen for exams while the rest of the classes remained shut.

As classes resume, the education ministry recommends that only 50 learners will be allowed in a classroom at the primary schools and 45 learners at the secondary schools.

A class of more than 50 learners must be divided into batches to maintain quality of learning and physical distancing as indicated by the Ministry of Health.

This, according to the coronavirus task force, is to avoid a resurgence of the pandemic.

It directed schools to disinfect classrooms.

Students have also been advised to follow guidelines such as wearing face masks, avoiding crowds, and washing hands.

In addition, the Ministry of Education recommended that all staff, learners, and visitors should have their temperature checked before entering the school compound.

Schools reopen after a year of closure

