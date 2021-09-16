Three injured in attack on ambulance along Juba-Nimule road

One person is reportedly in critical condition after armed men attacked an ambulance they were traveling in along Juba-Nimule highway at the weekend.

On Sunday, an ambulance registered to St. Mary Medical Center in Juba took a patient to Nimule after being referred to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital in Uganda.

On its way back, the unidentified attackers reportedly opened fire on the ambulance, leaving three people injured.

“Upon reaching Jebelen, they were ambushed near national security farm there,” Dr. Xavier Okedi, director of St. Mary Medical Center, told Eye Radio on Thursday.

The injured are the driver, a nursing student and an unnamed soldier.

Omara Martin Taban, 18, the nursing student at St. Mary’s Health Science Training Institute in Juba, was shot in the head.

The driver is Baby Wani, 22, was shot in the arm.

“The soldier who requested for a lift to reach another barrack was shot in the arm too,” Dr. Okedi explained.

He added that the three victims are receiving treatment at Juba teaching hospital….

Recently, there has been growing fears after several travelers were attacked and killed on the highway.

Last month, the National Police Service revealed plans to deploy more forces along the Juba-Nimule highway to disrupt criminal activities.

It said that the current deployment of 10 kilometers after every military post is ineffective because it leaves gaps for bandits to ambush travelers.

According to the spokesperson, security forces will now deploy 5 kilometers after every post or less to intercept any banditry.

Dr. Okedi, however, appealed to the government to ensure that organized forces are deployed in areas considered hotspots along the highway.