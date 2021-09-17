Soldier dies after drinking ‘smart love’

A man has died after allegedly consuming an expired alcohol in Mundri East County, Western Equatoria State.

Police in Mundri East have identified the diseased as Corporal James Tong Ater.

They said Tong, believed to have been in his 40s, was a soldier under an SSPDF force which was deployed to Lui recently.

He reportedly “over consumed” Smart Love liquor after he found it in the bushes in Lui Payam.

The Director of Police in Mundri East County – Lt.-Col. Charles Khamis – told Eye Radio that Tong died on Wednesday night at Lui hospital three days after he was hospitalized.

“He was brought to the hospital and it was found that he over-consumed the expired alcohol,” he stated.

According to Khamis, two teenagers who reportedly consumed the expired liquor in the area have recovered after receiving treatment.

The authorities are yet to establish the origin of Smart Love liquor and the person who disposed of it.

However, expired alcohol doesn’t make you sick, according to health experts.

If you drink liquor after it’s been open for more than a year, you generally only risk a duller taste.

