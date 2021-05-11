11th May 2021
VP Igga laments latest ethnic clashes in greater Jonglei

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 1 min ago

The chairperson of the Jonglei Crisis Management Committee, Dr James Wani and Daniel Awet (member) speak with President Salva Kiir after handing over the report on Monday, May 10, 2021 | Credit | J1

The chairperson of the Jonglei crisis management committee has described as unfortunate recent reports of clashes in the Pibor Administrative Area.

At the weekend, clashes were reported between armed youths from Jonglei State and Pibor Administrative Area, in two counties of Gumuruk and Lekuangole.

The number of casualties is yet to be known, but thousands of people have been displaced to Pibor town.

This is despite efforts to reconcile communities in the greater Jonglei area.

“Some of the communities again have started another attack. This is very deplorable,” said Dr. James Wani, who is also the vice president for Economics Cluster, after handing over a report of the committee to President Salva Kiir on Monday.

In 2020, President Salva Kiir tasked Wani Igga with identifying the root causes of the inter-communal conflicts in the greater Jonglei area after a series of violent clashes in recent years.

Observers attribute the conflict to cattle raids, child abductions, and revenge killings.

After Igga presented his investigation committee findings, the presidency organized the peace and reconciliation conference in Juba in January 2021.

Representatives from the Anyuak, Dinka, Jie, Kachipo, Murle, and Nuer participated in the conference at Freedom Hall in Juba.

They agreed to cease hostilities and return abducted children, as well as stolen cattle to their owners, among others.

However, similar incidents continue to be reported since the conclusion off the peace talks in Juba last year.

