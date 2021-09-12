Work towards restoring SPLM’s lost glory, Wani tells new SG

The Vice President in charge of Economic Cluster has call on the newly sworn in Secretary General of the ruling party to work to towards revamping the SPLM lost glory.

Dr. James Wani Igga says Peter Lam Both should work to fulfill both the need of the SPLM party and that of South Sudanese.

The SPLM has appointed Peter Lam Both as its new Acting Secretary-General last month.

He replaces Jemma Nunu Kumba who was appointed speaker of the national parliament.

“Comrade Secretary General, you are expected to fulfill the need and the aspiration not only of the party but also of the people of South Sudan,” the SPLM party deputy chairman said during the swearing in of the SPLM new acting Secretary-General.

“Comrade Secretary General, the people want to have better education, employment, better income, reliable security, better medical and healthcare facilities, our people improve housing and beautiful environment leading to prosperity.”

Dr. James Wani Igga also advise Lam Both to instill discipline in the SPLM cadres arguing that it is the worst problem of the party.

“We are to ensure that all the members of the party are discipline and this is our biggest problem in the SPLM, we are almost falling in anarchy, we have become relax and almost falling apart because of indiscipline.”

Political analyst, Economist and citizens have often blamed the ruling party, SPLM, from deviating from its vision.

The SPLM has ruled South Sudan for more than 15 years now.

In 2005, the SPLM, through its former leader pledged to rebuild the war-devastated South Sudan using existing wealth.

But South Sudanese argued that the SPLM today is a complete opposite of its democratic principles that were envisioned during the liberation struggle.

In November last year, the chairperson of National Dialogue steering committee, Angelo Beda, concluded that President Salva Kiir administration had infringed on the rights and freedoms of the people of South Sudan.

He argued that the SPLM today is a complete opposite of its democratic principles that were envisioned during the liberation struggle.

Beda accused all former and current leaders of the SPLM of corruption, impunity and failure to deliver services.

He also criticized the leaders for condoning corruption and ignoring the needs of millions of the citizens in the country.

In January 2020, Transparency International once again ranked South Sudan as the world’s second most corrupt country in the world, coming just one point below Somalia.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Ezo IDPs ask for emergency humanitarian aid Previous Post