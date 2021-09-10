Ezo IDPs ask for emergency humanitarian aid

More than 45,000 Internally Displaced Persons who fled to Ezo due to recent violence in Tambura County of Western Equatoria state say their humanitarian situation is worsening.

The IDPs, mostly women, children and elderly are in dire need of food, shelter, medicines among others.

Some of them who spoke to Eye Radio say their houses were burned to ashes, properties looted and destroyed and they were forced to walk on food to seek refuge.

“Children are sick and the supply in the hospital is not enough. So when you go to the hospital it takes you almost two to three hours to get at least a single drug because of the high que that is the situation where we are,” says one of the IDPs who spoke to Eye Radio from Ezo County on Thursday.

“There are diseases in Ezo, if there is any way to help us with the medicine, at least assist us with paracetamols and Amoxicillin. Every day children are sick,” says one of the displaced.

“I am tired of sickness and hunger. The issue of food is very important, I have 15 children that I am feeding and now life is hard,” another IDP said.

Weeks of fighting have forced mainly women and children to flee Source Yubu, Akpa, Mabenge, Kpatanayo, and other locations in Tambura County.

Most of them have sought refuge in schools and churches in Wau, Tambura town, Nagero, Nzara, Ezo and Yambio.

