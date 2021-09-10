10th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | Humanitarian | News   |   Ezo IDPs ask for emergency humanitarian aid

Ezo IDPs ask for emergency humanitarian aid

Author: Alex Misogo | Published: 8 hours ago

Hundreds of the internally displaced women and children arrived in Ezo County from Tambura on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 | Credit | Mustafa Bona

More than 45,000 Internally Displaced Persons who fled to Ezo due to recent violence in Tambura County of Western Equatoria state say their humanitarian situation is worsening.

More than 45,000 Internally Displaced Persons who fled to Ezo due to recent violence in Tambura County of Western Equatoria state say their humanitarian situation is worsening.

The IDPs, mostly women, children and elderly are in dire need of food, shelter, medicines among others.

Some of them who spoke to Eye Radio say their houses were burned to ashes, properties looted and destroyed and they were forced to walk on food to seek refuge.

“Children are sick and the supply in the hospital is not enough. So when you go to the hospital it takes you almost two to three hours to get at least a single drug because of the high que that is the situation where we are,” says one of the IDPs who spoke to Eye Radio from Ezo County on Thursday.

“There are diseases in Ezo, if there is any way to help us with the medicine,  at least assist us with paracetamols and Amoxicillin. Every day children are sick,” says one of the displaced.

“I am tired of sickness and hunger. The issue of food is very important, I have 15 children that I am feeding and now life is hard,” another IDP said.

Weeks of fighting have forced mainly women and children to flee Source Yubu, Akpa, Mabenge, Kpatanayo, and other locations in Tambura County.

Most of them have sought refuge in schools and churches in Wau, Tambura town, Nagero, Nzara, Ezo and Yambio.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba rejects deployment of UPDF along Juba-Nimule highway 1

Juba rejects deployment of UPDF along Juba-Nimule highway

Published Sunday, September 5, 2021

Kiir describes as “Shameful” the failure of SPLM to deliver 2

Kiir describes as “Shameful” the failure of SPLM to deliver

Published Thursday, September 9, 2021

Mundri man to be tried for incest with teenage daughter 3

Mundri man to be tried for incest with teenage daughter

Published Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Fuel scarcity: Govt warns black market fuel dealers 4

Fuel scarcity: Govt warns black market fuel dealers

Published Sunday, September 5, 2021

Kiir office defends appointment of Mayiik 5

Kiir office defends appointment of Mayiik

Published 9 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Ezo IDPs ask for emergency humanitarian aid

Published 8 hours ago

Kiir office defends appointment of Mayiik

Published 9 hours ago

Stakeholders call for honest debate on new constitution

Published 10 hours ago

Govt wants ‘developmental projects’ included in UNMISS mandate

Published 10 hours ago

Jonglei Police arrest robbers, recover looted money

Published 11 hours ago

Police embark on community policing to improve security

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.