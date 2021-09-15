15th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Aweil East police hold two suspected killers of a young man

Aweil East police hold two suspected killers of a young man

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

Police in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state have arrested two men suspected of killing a boda-boda recently.

On Friday last week, Kuan Akon Akol was killed and his body burnt at Mayien Abet in Aweil East County.

Preliminary investigation indicate that the 22-year-old was shot twice – in the head and back.

“We found that he was shot in the head and in the back, Capt. Guot Akol, state police spokesperson, told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

According to the Police, the deceased was in possession of 500,000 pounds – of which 150,000 was burnt and 350,000 taken.

The police authorities are yet to name the suspects, who were allegedly friends with the victim.

The police spokesperson said withholding the identities of the suspects could prevent a possible retaliation by the victim’s family members.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir office defends appointment of Mayiik 1

Kiir office defends appointment of Mayiik

Published Friday, September 10, 2021

Kiir describes as “Shameful” the failure of SPLM to deliver 2

Kiir describes as “Shameful” the failure of SPLM to deliver

Published Thursday, September 9, 2021

Cabinet approves amendment for security bills 3

Cabinet approves amendment for security bills

Published Sunday, September 12, 2021

S. Sudan loses over 1 billion SSP every month in tax exemptions 4

S. Sudan loses over 1 billion SSP every month in tax exemptions

Published Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Activist resigns from R-JMEC as a civil society representative 5

Activist resigns from R-JMEC as a civil society representative

Published Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Presidency urged to reorganize Upper Nile peace conference

Published 3 hours ago

Aweil East police hold two suspected killers of a young man

Published 4 hours ago

Pibor leaders discuss ways to end conflicts with neighbors

Published 6 hours ago

Govt declares nationwide flooding a national disaster

Published 7 hours ago

18 arrested for mounting illegal roadblocks

Published 7 hours ago

Number of Tambura IDPs hits nearly 80,000 – UNOCHA

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.