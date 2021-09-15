Aweil East police hold two suspected killers of a young man

Police in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state have arrested two men suspected of killing a boda-boda recently.

On Friday last week, Kuan Akon Akol was killed and his body burnt at Mayien Abet in Aweil East County.

Preliminary investigation indicate that the 22-year-old was shot twice – in the head and back.

“We found that he was shot in the head and in the back, Capt. Guot Akol, state police spokesperson, told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

According to the Police, the deceased was in possession of 500,000 pounds – of which 150,000 was burnt and 350,000 taken.

The police authorities are yet to name the suspects, who were allegedly friends with the victim.

The police spokesperson said withholding the identities of the suspects could prevent a possible retaliation by the victim’s family members.

