15th September 2021
Pibor leaders discuss ways to end conflicts with neighbors

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 6 seconds ago

Lokoli Amee, chief administrator of Pibor Administrative Area, addresses participants during the opening of the political retreat in Pibor on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 | Credit | UNDP

Leaders in Pibor are holding a political retreat aimed at addressing challenges facing the administrative area.

The three-day forum brings together political and traditional leaders.

According to a statement extended to Eye Radio, the retreat is revolving around ways to address age-set violence, child abductions, and cattle raids.

The dialogue, which commenced yesterday, is also aimed at strengthening Pibor’s social cohesion with neighboring communities.

In his opening remarks, the Chief Administrator of Greater Pibor Administrative Area – Lokoli Amee – said:

“We are gathered here to have peace, unity, and reconciliation in Pibor, and to stop the fighting we need this to be the outcome of this retreat.

Neighboring communities – especially Dinka, Anyuak, Jie and Nuer – have often accused elements from Pibor Administrative Area of abducting children and women and cattle raiding.

This has always resulted in revenge attacks, leaving scores dead and thousands displaced in the area.

“If we become one, we will move out of this retreat with one voice and ask the [community] and especially the youth to stop raiding our neighbors’ cattle or abduct children” Amee added.

The political retreat is being supported by UNMISS Civil Affairs Division, and UNDP’s Peace and Community Cohesion project with funding from the government of Sweden.

