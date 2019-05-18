18th May 2019
Fashoda approves monthly incentives for teachers

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 8 hours ago

A school in Kodok, Fashoda.

Fashoda State government has approved between 25, 000 to 10,000 South Sudanese Pounds as motivational cash for each teacher in the state.

The monthly incentive will be paid to secondary school teachers in the area. About 40 teachers in 6 secondary schools will benefit from the new incentives.

According to the State Information Minister, the money will be generated from the state revenue authority.

Abdalla Kur said ordinary teachers will be paid SSP 10,000, while the general school administration will receive SSP 25,000.

He also said Headteachers and Deputy headteachers will be paid differently.

“The deputy headmaster will receive SSP 12,000 and the headmaster will get SSP 13,000. This is an encouragement for the teachers because most of the teachers are quiting their jobs and to engage in businesses,” Kur said.

Mr. Kur said the payment will be backdated to January 2019.

He said they just received their December 2018 salary – after 5 months delay.

