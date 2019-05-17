17th May 2019
Members of public disappointed with SPLA Day postponement

Author: Emmanuel J Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

South Sudanese wave the flag of their new country in the capital Juba on July 9, 2011 to celebate the nation's independence from Sudan. South Sudan separated from Sudan to become the world's newest nation. Credit: Roberto Schmidt

Some members of the public have expressed their anger after the government postponed celebrations of the SPLA Day.

They say it is a disgrace to those who died on that day 36 years ago.

In 1983, a group of mutineers from the army garrison in Bor opened fire on their Sudanese counterparts, sparking the outbreak of conflict in Ayod, Pibor and other parts of the then Southern Sudan.

Later on, these mutineers would form the core of SPLA.

Colonel John Garang de Mabior was sent to quell the rebellion, but instead ended up leading the movement that successfully fought regimes in Khartoum until the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in 2015.

Since 2004, South Sudanese have often marked the day to pay tribute to those who fought and died during the second Sudan’s civil war.

However, the SSPDF pushed the celebration of the day to next Thursday.

This, according to the army spokesman, is to allow for preparations of the day. Reacting to this, some members of the public say the army should respect 16th May.

They say the army should have prepared for the day in advance.

17th May 2019

