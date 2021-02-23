23rd February 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | World News   |   UNMISS confirms scuffle among Ethiopian troops in Juba

UNMISS confirms scuffle among Ethiopian troops in Juba

Authors: Emmanuel Joseph Akile | Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

The Ethiopian forces at Juba International Airport Courtesy

The UN Mission in South Sudan has confirmed that a “fist-fight” broke out among members of the Ethiopian peacekeeping force boarding a flight at Juba International Airport Monday.

The scuffle was first reported to Eye Radio by the South Sudan People’s Defense Force.

“I heard the information [that] members from Tigray were resisting because they were supposed to go back to their country…but I think there was some resistance,” said Santo Domic, acting spokesperson of the SSPDF.

Pictures circulated on social media showed some officers with head and nose injuries, but it is not clear how many got injured.

In a statement to Eye Radio, UNMISS said about 15 members of the contingent chose not to board a flight at the Juba International Airport.

The 169 officers were returning to Ethiopia at the end of their mission.

Those who refused are mostly from the Tigray region.

Tigray region has been fighting the Ethiopia government since November last year.

The the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, TPLF, dominated government for nearly three decades, until Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed took power in 2018 and began democratic reforms.

The TPLF accuses Abiy of seeking to centralize power at the expense of Ethiopia’s 10 regions and says Tigrayan officials were unfairly targeted in a crackdown on corruption and rights abuses. The government denies that and accuses TPLF leaders of treason for attacking federal forces in early November.

UNMISS reported that those who refused to return to Ethiopia are now under the protection of the government of South Sudan and the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

It added that individuals in need of international protection, anywhere in the world, can choose to seek asylum through their own free will, under international law.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Passenger falls and dies at JIA 1

Passenger falls and dies at JIA

Published Friday, February 19, 2021

UNSC wants details of S.Sudan’s oil money 2

UNSC wants details of S.Sudan’s oil money

Published Sunday, February 21, 2021

Army may use force to disarm ‘gelweng’ 3

Army may use force to disarm ‘gelweng’

Published Thursday, February 18, 2021

Mou Mou passes on in Juba 4

Mou Mou passes on in Juba

Published Sunday, February 21, 2021

S Sudan urged to ratify Nile Basin Treaty 5

S Sudan urged to ratify Nile Basin Treaty

Published Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UNMISS confirms scuffle among Ethiopian troops in Juba

Published 1 min ago

Warrap State gets 45 government appointees

Published 4 hours ago

Fire destroys parts of Jebel market

Published 7 hours ago

Northern Bahr el Ghazal State: 57 government officials appointed

Published 14 hours ago

Kiir appoints 45 government officials for Unity State

Published 15 hours ago

Road accident claims life in Juba

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd February 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.