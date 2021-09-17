17th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Justice | News   |   Nimule baby dies after mother throws it into latrine

Nimule baby dies after mother throws it into latrine

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

A police officer interrogates the mother at the crime scene in Nimule

Police in Nimule have arrested a 19-year-old mother for allegedly killing her newborn by throwing it into a pit latrine.

Local authorities identified the suspect as Faida Jackeline, a resident of Abila in Nimule town.

The inspector of police in Nimule says the incident occurred on Wednesday.

Maj. David Kasimiro says the suspect was arrested following a complaint by her neighbors.

He stated that upon interrogation, the suspect led police detectives to the pit latrine where she dumped her baby.

The unnamed baby boy was recovered and taken to Nimule Hospital, where it was pronounced dead on arrival.

“A postmortem conducted by the doctors revealed that the baby was safely delivered [at home], but later thrown into a pit latrine,” Maj. Kasimiro told Eye Radio.

Kasimiro further said they are yet to establish the motive behind the crime.

“This is a crime against humanity; we will open a case and forward it to the court,” he stated.

According to the South Sudan penal court Act of 2008, whoever causes a baby to die commits an offence, and upon conviction, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years.

This is the second time this year a mother has taken the life of her newborn.

In August 2021, an Aweil mother killed the baby shortly after giving birth.

Achut Kon Deng, 25, confessed to beheading the infant born out of rape, according to the authorities.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir office defends appointment of Mayiik 1

Kiir office defends appointment of Mayiik

Published Friday, September 10, 2021

Uganda agrees to scrap visa fees for S Sudanese 2

Uganda agrees to scrap visa fees for S Sudanese

Published Thursday, September 16, 2021

Finance ministry has ‘no liquidity’ to pay civil servants 3

Finance ministry has ‘no liquidity’ to pay civil servants

Published Thursday, September 16, 2021

Cabinet approves amendment for security bills 4

Cabinet approves amendment for security bills

Published Sunday, September 12, 2021

S. Sudan loses over 1 billion SSP every month in tax exemptions 5

S. Sudan loses over 1 billion SSP every month in tax exemptions

Published Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

IMF promises to offer S. Sudan more support

Published 12 mins ago

IGAD told to bring Riek and Gatwech to the table

Published 38 mins ago

Gunmen attack Yambio commissioner’s home

Published 1 hour ago

S Sudan’s future looks bright basketball-wise

Published 2 hours ago

Nimule baby dies after mother throws it into latrine

Published 4 hours ago

OPP resolves parliamentary seat wrangles

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.