Nimule baby dies after mother throws it into latrine

Police in Nimule have arrested a 19-year-old mother for allegedly killing her newborn by throwing it into a pit latrine.

Local authorities identified the suspect as Faida Jackeline, a resident of Abila in Nimule town.

The inspector of police in Nimule says the incident occurred on Wednesday.

Maj. David Kasimiro says the suspect was arrested following a complaint by her neighbors.

He stated that upon interrogation, the suspect led police detectives to the pit latrine where she dumped her baby.

The unnamed baby boy was recovered and taken to Nimule Hospital, where it was pronounced dead on arrival.

“A postmortem conducted by the doctors revealed that the baby was safely delivered [at home], but later thrown into a pit latrine,” Maj. Kasimiro told Eye Radio.

Kasimiro further said they are yet to establish the motive behind the crime.

“This is a crime against humanity; we will open a case and forward it to the court,” he stated.

According to the South Sudan penal court Act of 2008, whoever causes a baby to die commits an offence, and upon conviction, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years.

This is the second time this year a mother has taken the life of her newborn.

In August 2021, an Aweil mother killed the baby shortly after giving birth.

Achut Kon Deng, 25, confessed to beheading the infant born out of rape, according to the authorities.

